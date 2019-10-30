Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900493 ISIN: US8712371033 Ticker-Symbol: SZY 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
09:01 Uhr
27,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,72 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYKES ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYKES ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,800
28,000
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYKES ENTERPRISES
SYKES ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYKES ENTERPRISES INC27,800+0,72 %