Technavio has been monitoring the global bioplastic packaging market since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 5.01 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Bioplastic Packaging Market Analysis Report by Type (rigid and flexible), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increase in the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users. In addition, the adoption of innovative materials for the manufacturing of bioplastic packaging is anticipated to further boost the growth of the bioplastic packaging market.

There is an increase in consumer preference for biodegradable material-based products owing to growing awareness of the pollution that is causing damage to the environment. Many end-users including food processing companies and retailers are opting to package their products in bioplastic packaging materials. For instance, supermarket chains are replacing plastic bags with biodegradable bags such as bioplastic packaging. Thus, the increase in the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Bioplastic Packaging Market Companies:

Amcor Limited

Amcor Limited is headquartered in Switzerland and owns and operates businesses under the segments, Flexibles and Rigid Plastics. The company offers a wide range of products such as Packpyrus, NaturePlus Renewable PE, and NaturePlus Compostable PLA. It also offers Bemis Encompass and Encore Recyclable Film.

BioPak

BioPak is headquartered in Australia and manufactures and offers products through the business unit, Compostable packaging. The company offers 360ml Clear Tumbler BioCup, Pizza Slice Natural Clamshell, ByoCups, 4oz White BioCup, 8oz White BioCup, and 4oz Leaf BioCup. The company also offers Art Series BioCup and 8L BioCheckout Bag.

Eco Friendly Product NTIC

Eco Friendly Product NTIC, is headquartered in the US and has business operations under the segments, ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The company offers 13 Gallon Natur-Bag Retail Pack, 39 Gallon Natur-Bag, 58 Gallon Natur-Bag, and 3 Gallon Natur-Bag. The company also offers Medium Natur-Bag Shopper and Retail Pack.

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC.

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the business segments, Food packaging and Home and business products. The company offers 01-Count, 360° Clear View, 05-Count, 360° Clear View Tiered, Various Count Rippled Side Tray, and Various Count Rippled Bottom Tray.

TIPA

TIPA is headquartered in Israel and offers a wide range of products through its business segment, Flexible packaging solutions. The company offers fully compostable flexible packaging and bio-based packaging solutions.

Bioplastic Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Rigid

Flexible

Bioplastic Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

