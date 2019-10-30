GigaSpaces Named as a Strong Performer in the Latest Translytical Data Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest big data analytics processing platform, announced today that Forrester has positioned GigaSpaces as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2019, following a 24-criterion evaluation of the top 14 translytical data platform providers.

GigaSpaces InsightEdge was positioned as a strong performer among translytical data platforms receiving a 5 out of 5 score in the transactions, platform and customer adoption criteria.

According to the Forrester report, "GigaSpaces makes you faster and smarter at the speed and scale of business…. [with] strengths in transactions, platform, multi model, customer adoption, development tools, extensibility, and customer support. The platform is deployed at financial services, retail, transportation, telecommunications, and healthcare organizations to support instant insights, extreme transactions, low-latency operational intelligence, and advanced analytics workloads."

"We believe that our position in Forrester's Wave report on translytical data platforms demonstrates the value that we are bringing to our customers," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "Since its launch just two years ago, the InsightEdge platform is uniquely positioned to offer the performance, speed and scale required to operationalize AI and ML running analytics models on streaming, transactional and historical data."

The 14 vendors included in this report were evaluated on their current offering, strategy and market presence. All vendors included in the evaluation met the following criteria: enterprise-class translytical offering, standalone translytical solution, publicly available release, referenceable install base, customer interest and client inquiries and/or technologies that put the vendor on Forrester's radar.

"The Forrester Wave: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2019," is available here .

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

Contacts:

GigaSpaces

Karen Krivaa

t: +972542633799

e. karen.krivaa@gigaspaces.com