Visiongain Publishes Global Oil and Gas Separation Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Technology (Gravitational and Centrifugal), by Product (Two-Phase Separator, Three-Phase Separator, Scrubber and Other), by Application (Onshore, Offshore, Refinery and Others), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Oil and Gas Separator is a spherical or cylindrical vessel used to separate oil, gas and water from the total fluid stream produced by a well. Separators can be either vertical or horizontal.

• They are installed either in an onshore processing station or on an offshore platform.

• To meet certain process requirements, the oil and gas separators are normally designed in stages, the first stage separator is used for preliminary phase separation, while second and third stage separator are applied for further processed treatment of each individual phase (gas, oil and water)

Market Overview and Trends

• An offshore joint venture between NNPC and FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company (First E&P), signed an agreement with firm Schlumberger in July 2018. The latter will finance $724.1m of the total $1.1bn project cost

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing energy demand

• Shift in trend towards developing unconventional resources

• Favorable government policies

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Growing solid handling process issues

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Technology

• Gravitational Market, 2019-2029

• Centrifugal Market, 2019-2029

Product

• Two-Phase Separator Market, 2019-2029

• Three-Phase Separator Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Onshore Market, 2019-2029

• Offshore Market, 2019-2029

• Refinery Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as collaborations and mergers in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global oil and gas separation market.

Companies covered in the report include:

ACS Manufacturing Inc

Alfa Laval

Andritz Group

Cameron

Enviro Voraxial Technology Inc

Exterran

Fjords Processing AS

Flottweg SE

FMC Technologies, Inc

Frames Group

GEA Westfalia Separator Group

Halliburton Inc

Hamworthy plc

HAT

HBP

Honeywell

Lanpec

LEFFER

MAHLE Industriefiltration GmbH

Opus

Pall Corporation

Pentair Ltd

ProSep, Inc

Prosernat SA

Ruiji Greatec

Schlumberger Limited

Seair Inc

Sulzer Ltd

Surface Equipment

TechnipFMC Plc

Twister

Twister BV

Unidro Spa

Valerus

Wartsila

Worthington

