Rapala VMC Oyj: RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT OF EUR 0.03 PER SHARE RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

October 30, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT DATE OF THE SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALLMENT OF EUR 0.03 PER SHARE RESOLVED BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Rapala VMC Corporation held on March 28, 2019 resolved on a payment of dividend of EUR 0.06 per share for the financial period that ended on December 31, 2018. The dividend shall be paid in two installments, EUR 0.03 each. The Annual General Meeting resolved that the first dividend installment of EUR 0.03 per share shall be paid in April 2019 and the second installment of EUR 0.03 per share in November 2019.



The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has on October 30, 2019 resolved in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting that the dividend payment date for the second dividend installment of EUR 0.03 per share shall be November 8, 2019 and the record date shall be November 1, 2019.

