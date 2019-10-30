

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 'Midway,' an epic war film based on the story of the tragedy of Pearl Harbor and the Battle of Midway during World War II, will hit global theaters on November 8.



The film follows the story of U.S. soldiers and pilots changing the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942 after fighting the Imperial Japanese naval forces for four days.



Directed by Roland Emmerich, who produced the film with Harald Kloser based on a screenplay written by Wes Tooke, the film's cast include Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson.'



The film was screened for U.S. troops on Ford Island in Honolulu, the location of Battleship Row, which sustained some of the worst damage during the attack on Pearl Harbor.



Three actors who are playing key roles in the movie shared their experiences during a Pentagon visit.



The battle scenes for the movie were actually shot in a large hangar in Montreal, Canada, said Ed Skrein, who plays Navy Lt. Richard 'Dick' Best in the film. The rest of the movie was shot in and around Ford Island.



Patrick Wilson, who acts as Navy Lt. Cmdr. Edwin Layton, said computer-generated imagery and visual effects were used to make it more affordable. For instance, the scene of sinking of the battleship USS Arizona was computer-generated.



The producer and director wanted to make 'Midway' as detailed and historically accurate as possible, but it's not a documentary, so it was made to be as dramatic and exciting as possible, said Wilson.



Wilson said most people probably haven't heard of the Battle of Midway. 'We were happy to honor these guys who sacrificed so much.'



In particular, Wilson said the movie shows the importance of those who support the frontline war fighters, such as naval intelligence personnel, who deserve a lot of credit for the battle's success.



Luke Kleintank, who plays Lt. Clarence Earle Dickinson Jr., said he learned a lot about his character from a book that was written by Dickinson.



The shooting of the film began in September 5, 2018, and completed within a year.



Midway is scheduled to be released by Lionsgate in IMAX on November 8, ahead of the Veteran's Day.



