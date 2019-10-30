Liberate Pain Management: New Medical Marijuana Clinic Opens in Bradenton

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Liberate Physician Centers announced today its planned Grand Opening for its newest medical marijuana certification center on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10am to 3pm. The event will be held at 6815 State Road 70 East in Bradenton.

A ribbon cutting to open the facility will take place at 10:30am. Food trucks and give-aways will be available, and members of the public are invited to learn more from Liberate staff about the medical marijuana certification process.

"We are very excited to be opening this office and serving patients in the Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota communities," says Dr. Dan Smith. "This is a great opportunity to start the process of obtaining your card and become approved for use of medical marijuana."

More information is available at www.liberateswfl.com or by calling 941-888-3232.

CONTACT:

Dan Smith

941-888-3232

www.liberateswfl.com

SOURCE: Liberate Pain Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564680/New-Medical-Marijuana-Clinic-Opens-in-Bradenton