OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Oct-2019 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1C (USD) DEALING DATE: 29/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 233.0210 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 806381 CODE: USMV ISIN: LU0599612412 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 26147 EQS News ID: 900993 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)