Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that explains 'How Big Data Analytics Helps Combat Fraud in the Telecom Sector

This success story highlights the transformative nature of big data analytics in the telecom sector and explains how Quantzig's analytics experts helped a telecom service provider to devise and implement a big data strategy to effectively manage risks from cyber-attacks through the cloud and mobile environments.

The ongoing shift in the telecom industry has given rise to the generation of troves of unstructured data sets. While telecom service providers have set processes to collect and analyze the data sets, most are susceptible to data breaches and fraud. To tackle the rise in data breaches, a leading telecom industry player approached Quantzig to leverage its big data analytics expertise to devise a robust process to detect and tackle fraud.

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "Discovering the secrets hidden in big data is the key factor that aids the development of future strategies which can help businesses gain a font-liner advantage."

The Challenge

The traditional data validation approach adopted by the client gave rise to a system that wasn't flexible enough to accommodate the changes in business processes. Due to this, they faced several predicaments that curtailed their reporting efficiency and the ability to detect fraud.

Our Approach

Quantzig's team of 20+ big data analytics experts worked parallelly with the client to help them re-engineer their data validation, workflow automation, and fraud detection processes. The customized solutions enabled the client to set up a process to identify and investigate anomalous and fraudulent activities that previously went unnoticed.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions enabled the client to:

Enhance the overall value of their business

Effectively manage risks from cyber-attacks

Enhance the security and privacy of their subscribers

