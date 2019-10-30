JSC "Olainfarm" announcement on prohibition determined by court

Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" (hereinafter "Olainfarm") announces that on October 22, 2019, announcement has been received from S. Baldere - Sildedze, who is natural guardian of Olainfarm shareholder A.E.Maligina, regarding the decision made on 24.09.2019 by judge of Zemgale District Court, by which the limited liability company "OLMAFARM", registration number 40003283699, is prohibited from voting in the [extraordinary] meeting of shareholders of Olainfarm. The decision of the court may not be appealed and shall enter into effect without delay. This prohibition applies without limitation to any meeting of shareholders of Olainfarm.

Given the above, when approving the list of shareholders of registered share capital of Olainfarm for the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders which will take place on November 1, 2019 at 11:00 and on November 1, 2019 at 14:00, management board of the Olainfarm has taken into account the court decision by which the limited liability company "OLMAFARM", registration number 40003283699, is prohibited from voting in the [extraordinary] meeting of shareholders.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.