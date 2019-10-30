Aureus Incorporated: Aureus Inc. Continues to Build Investment Banking Team to Fund Expansion

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Aureus, Inc. (OTC PINK:ARSN) ("Aureus" or the "Company") (www.AureusNOW.com) an emerging leader in the food brand development industry which owns the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand ("Yuengling's Ice Cream" or "Yuengling's") (www.yuenglingsicecream.com) including all intellectual property and its distribution at select retail locations. Recently completed an agreement with Waterside Capital Advisors, Inc. This is the latest addition to the investment banking team to work alongside, Hannover International, as capital markets advisors.

The principal of Waterside, Billy Hayde, is a veteran in the venture capital markets, with strong ties to the food and beverage industry. Mr.Hayde will assist Aureus in raising $5-$6mm in equity to expand the footprint of Yuengling's and complete an acquisition that Aureus has been working on. Mr. Hayde also has a long relationship with the principals of Hanover.

In related news, Aureus has engaged the services of Hanover International, Inc. ("Hanover") (http://www.hanoverintlinc.com/) as capital markets advisors. The highly regarded firm, with offices in California and New York, was founded in 1990 to help companies with "defining and implementing effective capital formation, new business development and institutional shareholder relations strategies." Hanover offers a deep pool of capital markets expertise from which to advise the company in fine tuning its messaging platform to facilitate greater capital markets access.

"These are significant developments relating to our ability to expand the business and transition from the Regulation A financing we are currently employing" said Everett Dickson, CEO of Aureus, Inc. "Institutional funding is a key component to real growth and stock support. This will also help us move away from traditional funding avenues which are more dilutive and even toxic. Additionally, we can continue to grow effectively and bring maximum value to our shareholders. We are looking at the big picture and want to complete with the bigger players in the sector. Be on the lookout for an 8K/PR, as stated in our recent tweet."

About Aureus, Inc.

Management and ownership recently changed hands. The new focus is on acquiring specific assets in and related to the food industry, with a focus on ice cream. Aureus owns the assets and trademarks of the Yuengling's Ice Cream brand, and the exclusive right to market and sell the products of the brand. The goal of Aureus in the operation to consolidate all factors that are positive for the Yuengling brand into a synergistic success for Aureus shareholders as well as the next generation of Yuengling consumers.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Developed by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling, as a dairy business to help support the Yuengling family brewery during the 1920s Prohibition period, Yuengling's Ice Cream has a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand continues advancing its legacy and its renowned dairy quality, by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. Yuengling's Ice Cream is a super-premium ice cream, which means it has a butterfat content of 14% or greater. In addition to having high butterfat, Yuengling's also has low overrun (or a lower amount of air). This makes the ice cream less whipped and much more dense. Yuengling's also is constantly working to keep its product as "clean" as possible, by using as few ingredients as necessary, and those that are used are of a very high quality. The brands Yuengling's is most similar to are Häagen-Dazs and Ben & Jerry's.

David Yuengling and Rob Bohorad revived the brand in 2014 and an American classic was re-born. In 2018, positioned for the brands next stage of development, Yuengling's Ice Cream forged a partnership with YIC - Online Distributors, to distribute the iconic ice cream brand online, now via Aureus. Today, Yuengling's Ice Cream is delivered directly to the doorsteps of its consumers across the nation.

The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation- as it has been since 1935- is stand alone, and separately owned and run companies from D. G. Yuengling and Sons, Inc Brewery

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For More Information

Contact & Media Inquiries:

Aureus.now@gmail.com

404.885.6045

www.AureusNow.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/AureusNow

SOURCE: Aureus, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564595/Aureus-Inc-Continues-to-Build-Investment-Banking-Team-to-Fund-Expansion