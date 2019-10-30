Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - Neovasc, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) (TSX: NVCN) ("Neovasc" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that Fred Colen, CEO of Neovasc, will be participating in the 28th annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. Mr. Colen's presentation will take place at 10:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. MT).

A live audio webcast of the Credit Suisse Conference presentation will be available online from the investor relations section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/ or through the following link https://cc.talkpoint.com/cred001/111219a_js/?entity=26_YQEL8W0.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

