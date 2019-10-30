The "Tourism Source Market Insight: Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a thorough insight into the German domestic and outbound tourism markets. The report looks at the profiles of German tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the German outbound travel market.
Key Highlights
- Germany is the top spending country in Europe in both domestic and international tourism. Indeed, they spent US$ 340bn at home in 2018.
- On average, German tourists spent US$154.74 per day of international holiday in 2018, which represents a 1.4% increase compared to 2017.
- In 2018, the age group 35-49 accounted for 70.6 million trips, making it the main holiday-taking age group in Germany. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2019 and 2022.
Reasons to Buy
- This report provides clear insight into developments in the German domestic and outbound tourism markets.
- The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.
- The report explores the different profiles of German tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.
- The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the German market, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.
Companies Mentioned
- Deutsche Bahn
- Ryanair
- easyJet
- Eurowings
- Norwegian
- Wizz Air
- Airbnb
Key Topics Covered
- Overview
- Region Snapshot
- At a glance: The German tourist market in 2018
- Risks to German tourism
- Main findings
- Tourist profiles
- Which types of holiday do Germans take?
- Which factors motivate Germans when choosing a holiday?
- An insight into German tourists
- Domestic tourism
- Domestic flows
- Domestic spending
- Outbound tourism
- Outbound flows
- Outbound spending
- Main and developing destination markets
- Where did German tourists travel to in 2018?
- Main destinations
- Developing destinations
- Outlook
- Opportunities to attract German tourism
- Appendix
- References
- Terminology and definitions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/radl3j
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005663/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900