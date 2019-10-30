The "Tourism Source Market Insight: Germany" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a thorough insight into the German domestic and outbound tourism markets. The report looks at the profiles of German tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the German outbound travel market.

Key Highlights

Germany is the top spending country in Europe in both domestic and international tourism. Indeed, they spent US$ 340bn at home in 2018.

On average, German tourists spent US$154.74 per day of international holiday in 2018, which represents a 1.4% increase compared to 2017.

In 2018, the age group 35-49 accounted for 70.6 million trips, making it the main holiday-taking age group in Germany. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2019 and 2022.

Key Topics Covered

Overview

Region Snapshot

At a glance: The German tourist market in 2018

Risks to German tourism

Main findings

Tourist profiles

Which types of holiday do Germans take?

Which factors motivate Germans when choosing a holiday?

An insight into German tourists

Domestic tourism

Domestic flows

Domestic spending

Outbound tourism

Outbound flows

Outbound spending

Main and developing destination markets

Where did German tourists travel to in 2018?

Main destinations

Developing destinations

Outlook

Opportunities to attract German tourism

Appendix

