Gunnar Gårdemyr New Chairman of the Board of RhoVac

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") announces today, 30th October 2019, that Mikael Ørum will leave the board and the chair of the board, Gunnar Gårdemyr, who was elected to the board in May 2018, takes over as the chairman of the board.

Mikael Ørum comments: "First and foremost, I would like to thank management and the board for a result-oriented and professional collaboration. It has been very satisfying to be part of the very positive development that the company has undergone. I leave the board at a time when the company's management has been strengthened, the financial basis secured and the clinical phase IIb project launched. The reason for my resignation is that there is an increased need for me to prioritize Ventac Capital, which is a new life science fund with the aim of financing other exciting companies in Europe. It is with the utmost confidence that I entrust the chairmanship of a strong RhoVac to Gunnar Gårdemyr, with whom I have worked closely with the board in recent years."

Gunnar Gårdemyr comments: "Rhovac is an exciting company with great commercial potential in the field of immunotherapy. The company has presented very promising data and there is a solid plan for the upcoming work. In addition, Rhovac has managed to attract highly qualified employees with a high level of commitment who consistently deliver according to plan. Rhovac addresses a major medical need in one of the most common types of cancer - prostate cancer - and the company has the opportunity to be the first company to prevent or limit prostate cancer metastases with immunotherapy. I look forward, together with the board and management, to pilot the company towards the next important clinical milestone."

This information is such that RhoVac AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 30th October 2019.

