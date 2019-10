WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major averages have once again spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 7.28 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 27,064.14, the Nasdaq is down 7.21 points or 0.1 percent at 8,269.64 and the S&P 500 is down 2.12 points or 0.1 percent at 3,034.77.



Traders are sticking to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement this afternoon.



The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another quarter point, although traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The central bank is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.



The major averages fell to their lows of the session following news that Chilean President Sebastián has canceled next month's Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit amid a wave of protests in the country.



President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were due to meet at the summit to sign phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal.



As in the previous session, however, traders quickly shrugged off the disappointing news amid eternal optimism a trade deal will eventually be reached.



Meanwhile, the markets have also not shown much reaction to the release of some upbeat U.S. economic data.



The Commerce Department released a report before the start of trading showing U.S. economic growth slowed much less than expected in the third quarter.



The report said real gross domestic product increased by 1.9 percent in the third quarter after climbing by 2.0 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP growth to slow to 1.7 percent.



Payroll processor ADP released a separate report showing U.S. private sector employment increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of October.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 125,000 jobs in October compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 120,000 jobs.



However, the report also showed private sector job growth in September was downwardly revised to 93,000 from the previously reported addition of 135,000 jobs.



'Job growth has throttled way back over the past year,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'If hiring weakens any further, unemployment will begin to rise.'



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although substantial weakness has emerged among transportation stocks.



Reflecting the weakness in the transportation sector, the Dow Jones Transportation Average has tumbled by 2.1 percent, pulling back further off the nearly six-month intraday high set on Monday.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) is leading the sector lower after the trucking company reported third quarter results that missed estimates.



Energy, banking, and steel stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while gold stocks are seeing some strength amid an increase by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.4 percent.



The major European markets are also seeing some weakness on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved to the upside ahead of this afternoon's Fed announcement. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.8 basis points at 1.807 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX