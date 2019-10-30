

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Defense Department has finalized an agreement with Lockheed Martin to buy 478 new F-35 Lightning II airplanes for $34 billion.



The agreement between the F-35 Joint Program Office and the aircraft manufacturer includes 291 aircraft for the U.S. Defense services, 127 for F-35 International Partners, and 60 for F-35 Foreign Military Sales customers.



Ellen M. Lord, Under Secretary of Defense for acquisition and sustainment, announced during a briefing at the Pentagon that the F-35s will form the backbone of the U.S. and allied fifth generation inventory for the future.



The fighter planes will be supplied in three variants, consisting of the first lot of 149 aircraft, the second lot of 160 aircraft, and the final set of 169 aircraft.



Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric T. Fick, the F-35 program executive officer, said those lots include 351 of the F-35A aircraft, which is the standard model used by the Air Force. There are also 86 of the F-35B aircraft, which is the vertical-takeoff model used by the Marine Corps, and 41 of the F-35C aircraft, which are for carrier-based operations.



Lord said each F-35A aircraft will cost the U.S. Air Force less than $80 million, with an average cost reduction of around 12.7 percent. This is reportedly below the cost of buying a new F-16 fighter plane.



'These represent some of the largest achieved savings lot-over-lot for the program,' Lord said.



'The most dramatic rate increases in the production line are now behind us,' according to Fick.



Although F-35 is the U.S. Defense Department's most expensive weapons program, the combative advantage it provides to U.S. forces is worth its value.



Having the ability to evade enemy radar, F-35 is more effective than its predecessor in air-to-air and air-to-ground combat missions.



It is also far superior in its capacity to gather intelligence and suppress enemy radars when compared to F-16.



According to the Pentagon, currently, some 440 F-35 aircraft have been delivered to military organizations of Governments around the world. They include the United States, Norway, Israel, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea and Japan.



