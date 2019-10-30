Riga, Latvia, 2019-10-30 16:19 CET -- In order to place additional Latvian Government long term debt securities competitive multi-price and non-competitive fixed rate auctions will be run on Nasdaq Riga on November 6, 2019. The fixed rate for the non-competitive auction set by the Treasury of Republic of Latvia will be published on Nasdaq Riga webpage after the competitive auctions. Latvian Government long term debt securities: ISIN Order Nomina Maturi Fixed Compet Compet Non-com Non-com Settle book l ty income itive itive petitiv petitiv ment value date coupon auctio auctio e e date (EUR) dates n date n auction auction and Total date Total time value and value for to be time to be placin placed for placed g bids (EUR) placing (EUR) (EEST) bids (EEST) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LV0000 LVGA00 1 000 31.01. 31.01. 06.11. 24 000 06.11.2 Not set 08.11. 5 0025A 2025. 2020. 2019. 000 019. 2019. 70174 31.01. 10:00- 14:00-1 2021. 12:00 5:00 31.01. 2022. 31.01. 2023. 31.01. 2024. 31.01. 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvian Government securities auctions are organized via Nasdaq Riga. At the end of Q3 of 2019 the outstanding amount of Latvian Government domestic securities was 1.17 billion EUR. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 67 212 431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.