In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(R), Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today advises that it has been notified of the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies held by a member of the Board:

William Scott is a non-executive director of RTW Venture Fund Limited, a Guernsey company, which was admitted to listing on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange on 30 October 2019.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

