The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 29 October 2019, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 29 October 2019 - 93.79p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue - 92.15p per ordinary share







30 October 2019



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45