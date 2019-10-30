The California Energy Commission Launch a new Cleantech Community Platform

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Empower Innovation Network, a new cleantech community platform envisioned by the California Energy Commission, has officially launched. Built by innovation management software provider SkipsoLabs, and managed by leading consultancies Navigant Consulting, Inc. and iCatalysts, the platform has been designed to break down barriers for cleantech entrepreneurs and to help foster clean technology innovation for communities in California and globally.

With the ever-growing demand for more sustainable technologies and the universal drive towards a cleaner economy, the Empower Innovation Network serves an important role in helping connect innovators and promoting funding opportunities for cleantech solutions.

Utilizing SkipsoLabs' advanced innovation ecosystem technology, the online platform provides the cleantech community with a dedicated space where they can access important resources:

- Users have access to one of the largest online collections of cleantech funding opportunities, including prominent grants and competitions, to help secure backing for their innovative projects. Organizations have the ability to express interest in funding and find potential partners. Accelerator Programs - Innovators and startups can apply to incubator and accelerator programs, and utilize business development opportunities with Empower Innovation's cleantech partners to help get their projects off the ground.

- Prominent firms and members in the cleantech space bring their solutions and resources directly to the platform. Users will find valuable opportunities to expand their networks and connect with a wider cleantech audience. Partnerships - Entrepreneurs can explore the community to identify partnership opportunities, as well as opportunities to collaborate on projects with other members of the community.

The platform is open to all types of organizations, from technology innovators, local communities, funding providers, architecture and engineering firms, technology adopters, startup services, and others with an interest in cleantech.

"Many of the world's most successful companies are looking to cleantech to propel innovation in their respective industries," said Carlo Soresina, CEO of SkipsoLabs. "The Empower Innovation Network is an incredibly important tool that helps encourage sustainable technology development amongst businesses. We are incredibly proud to have helped work on a platform that promotes such positive change in the community."

"We want the Empower Innovation Network to become the preferred place for the cleantech sector to come together, where people make connections with each other, find the resources they need, and discover relevant funding opportunities and new partnerships," explained Laura Vogel, Associate Director of Navigant Consulting, Inc. "With this platform, we are strengthening the community and promoting innovation that is crucial to meeting climate goals. We chose SkipsoLabs to build the platform using their unique innovation ecosystem solution - the SkipsoLabs team has been a true partner every step of the way."

"iCatalysts has closely collaborated with Navigant Consulting and SkipsoLabs to plan for, design, develop and launch the Empower Innovation Network," said Thomas Jensen, Managing Director of iCatalysts. "Moving fast and smart as a cleantech innovator is critical. Empower Innovation helps innovators compete by helping them gain crucial knowledge from cleantech community members, and by saving them time accessing difficult to find funding and partnering opportunities."

Organizations and members interested in the cleantech community can sign up for the network on https://www.empowerinnovation.net

About SkipsoLabs

Founded in 2007, SkipsoLabs offers a full suite of innovation and idea management software solutions designed to help organizations manage the full lifecycle of any innovation initiative. Organizations can run open calls and challenges, manage ideation programs, build innovation databases, or virtual markets all on one integrated platform. SkipsoLabs services a wide spectrum of clients globally, including leading corporations, universities, government agencies, accelerators, as well as non-for-profit organizations, with the aim to help organizations accelerate their rate of innovation. Find out more about SkipsoLabs: https://www.skipsolabs.com

About Navigant Consulting, Inc.

Navigant, a Guidehouse Company, offers a custom approach to provide forward-thinking ideas and solutions in the critical, complex, and ever-evolving energy industry. Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. Navigant help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation, and significantly regulatory pressure. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, they help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

About iCatalysts

iCatalysts is an innovation strategy and solutions firm with a highly experienced team of experts with deep expertise in the energy, materials, industrial, telecommunications and utilities industries providing strategy, assessment, marketplace and business acceleration solutions.