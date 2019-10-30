A team of scientists led by the University of Glasgow has discovered a more efficient method of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity which it says could almost double the amount of hydrogen produced per millivolt.Researchers from universities across Europe have discovered a way to greatly increase the efficiency of water electrolysis, potentially doubling the amount of hydrogen produced during the process. 'Green hydrogen' - electrolysis powered by renewable energy with zero carbon emissions - is touted by many as a vital part of the energy transition, either as a transport ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...