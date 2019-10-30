Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will host a Veterans Day program on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The program will feature a conversation with SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and Colonel James Tuite of the U.S. Army's "Old Guard" that will focus on financial readiness, including the basics of saving, investing, preparing for retirement and avoiding scams, for an audience of active duty service members and veterans.

Following the conversation, the SEC's Veterans Committee will hold a Veterans Day Expo featuring several unique speakers as well as memorabilia and pictures from SEC employees' time in service.

The morning's program is co-sponsored by the SEC's Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) and the SEC's Veterans Committee as a part of the Commission's Military Service Members Initiative announced earlier this year. The initiative builds upon the Commission's ongoing commitment to protecting market participants through both education and enforcement, including Investor.gov's dedicated resources for service members.

"The women and men who serve in our nation's armed forces make tremendous sacrifices to ensure our nation's freedom," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "I am proud that the Veterans Committee and OIEA have partnered on this program as part of our way of giving thanks to service members, past and present, this Veterans Day.

Details about the upcoming event can be found below. The event is free and open to the public and the media.