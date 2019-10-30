

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese electronics giant Sony announced it is shutting down its live TV streaming service PlayStation Vue on January 30th, 2020.



'Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business,' the company said.



The announcement of the shutdown comes just a week after The Information reported that Sony was seeking a buyer for the service, which has been in loss since its launch in March 2015.



Meanwhile, PlayStation users can continue to access movie and TV content through the PlayStation Store on PS4 and via Sony's partnerships with entertainment apps.



