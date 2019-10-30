Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 30 October 2019 it repurchased 1,653,638 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 101p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,587,423.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,587,423 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 2,588,483.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 30 October 2019 it repurchased 772,370 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 202p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,552,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,552,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 30,416,864.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

30 October 2019