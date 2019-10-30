Tecan Group AG: Tecan appoints Ralf Griebel a member of the Management Board and Head of Partnering Business

Männedorf, Switzerland, October 30, 2019 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced today that Ralf Griebel has been appointed a member of the Management Board and Head of the Partnering Business division. He will assume his new position at Tecan no later than May 1, 2020. Until then, Achim von Leoprechting, CEO of Tecan, will continue to lead the Partnering Business on an ad interim basis.

Dr. Achim von Leoprechting commented: "I am very pleased that Ralf Griebel will be strengthening our management team. Ralf has many years of experience in the diagnostics industry, which is relevant for our Partnering Business, and outstanding knowledge of the market, which he obtained during his successful management of a global OEM business. With a strong project pipeline for potential new development agreements, Tecan is in an excellent position for continued growth of the Partnering Business."

Since 2006, Ralf Griebel has held various positions with increasing management responsibility at STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard), most recently as Senior Vice President Partnering Business and Managing Director of the subsidiary Diatron MI, Budapest, Hungary.

From 2001 to 2006, Ralf Griebel worked as Technology Manager and Business Development Manager for different subsidiaries of PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in Germany and the United Kingdom. Prior to this, he was an Application Engineer and Team Leader at Packard Bioscience, which today is also a part of PerkinElmer.

Ralf Griebel is a graduate engineer in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering (TH Mittelhessen University of Applied Sciences, Friedberg, Germany).

Ralf Griebel is 47 years old and a German citizen.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2018, Tecan generated sales of CHF 594 million (USD 606 million; EUR 516 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

