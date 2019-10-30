PAREF: FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Consolidated revenue

The consolidated revenue of PAREF amounts to €28.2 Mn as at September 30, 2019, increasing by +7% compared to the same period of 2018.

This performance is mainly explained by the asset management activity for third parties and the dynamic management of self-held assets with rents increased by 2.6% on a like-for-like basis, which offsets the negative impact of (i) the disposals of PAREF's self-owned assets realized in 2018 and 2019, (ii) the launch of the redevelopment project of the asset located in Levallois-Perret and (iii) the end of subscription from the SCPI Novapierre Allemagne once having reached its maximum capital at the end of the first half of 2019.

Revenues (in €Mn)1 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Evolution in % Gross rental income[1] 5.7 4.6 -19% Commissions 20.5 23.5 15% -o.w. management commissions 5.2 7.2 39% -o.w. subscription commissions 15.3 16.3 6% Total 26.2 28.2 7%

Main events of operational activities

PAREF completed the acquisition of six floors of the Franklin Tower, located on the forecourt of La Défense (Grand Paris), on September 30, 2019. This asset represents approximately 12 250 m² and was acquired from 3 funds managed by BNP Paribas REIM;

The Group have exceeded €2 billion of assets under management thanks to the acquisition of a real estate management platform in Italy on August 28, 2019. The platform manages the restructuring project of the "The Medelan" building, with a mixed use and a total surface of 55 000 m² located in the historical city center of Milan;

The asset management activity for third parties reached approximately €189 Mn of gross subscriptions for the SCPI funds as at September 30, 2019, increasing by 8% compared to the same period in 2018. These results are principally contributed by (i) the strong performances in the funds Novapierre Allemagne and Interpierre France, with €81 Mn and €35 Mn respectively, and (ii) the launch of the new fund "Novapierre Allemagne 2" in September 2019, which has already raised €24 Mn in one month.

« During the 3rd quarter of 2019, PAREF materialized major steps of its development with the deployment of the capital of the REIT, the continuous international expansion with a platform in Italy and the launch of a new SCPI fund by PAREF Gestion in Germany. Thanks to the efforts of our teams, the Group continues to demonstrate its ability to execute its strategy. »

Antoine Onfray - Deputy CEO

Financial agenda

February 19, 2020: 2019 full-year results

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) directly owned assets via PAREF SIIC primarily in offices in the Paris region (€128 Mn asset as at June 30, 2019) and (ii) management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1 656 Mn funds under management as at June 30, 2019), an AMF-certified management company, and PAREF Investment Management.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.fr

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO

CEO Antoine ONFRAY

Deputy CEO

info@paref.com

Phone: 01 40 29 86 86

Press Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Alexandre Dechaux / Hugo Boussier

07 62 72 71 15 / 06 66 41 01 22

Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com

[1] Excluding recoverable charges, excluding Gaïa office consolidated under the equity method

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF