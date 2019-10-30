PAREF: FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

Consolidated revenue
- The consolidated revenue of PAREF amounts to €28.2 Mn as at September 30, 2019, increasing by +7% compared to the same period of 2018.
- This performance is mainly explained by the asset management activity for third parties and the dynamic management of self-held assets with rents increased by 2.6% on a like-for-like basis, which offsets the negative impact of (i) the disposals of PAREF's self-owned assets realized in 2018 and 2019, (ii) the launch of the redevelopment project of the asset located in Levallois-Perret and (iii) the end of subscription from the SCPI Novapierre Allemagne once having reached its maximum capital at the end of the first half of 2019.
|Revenues (in €Mn)1
|30/09/2018
|30/09/2019
|Evolution in %
|Gross rental income[1]
|5.7
|4.6
|-19%
|Commissions
|20.5
|23.5
|15%
|-o.w. management commissions
|5.2
|7.2
|39%
|-o.w. subscription commissions
|15.3
|16.3
|6%
|Total
|26.2
|28.2
|7%
Main events of operational activities
- PAREF completed the acquisition of six floors of the Franklin Tower, located on the forecourt of La Défense (Grand Paris), on September 30, 2019. This asset represents approximately 12 250 m² and was acquired from 3 funds managed by BNP Paribas REIM;
- The Group have exceeded €2 billion of assets under management thanks to the acquisition of a real estate management platform in Italy on August 28, 2019. The platform manages the restructuring project of the "The Medelan" building, with a mixed use and a total surface of 55 000 m² located in the historical city center of Milan;
- The asset management activity for third parties reached approximately €189 Mn of gross subscriptions for the SCPI funds as at September 30, 2019, increasing by 8% compared to the same period in 2018. These results are principally contributed by (i) the strong performances in the funds Novapierre Allemagne and Interpierre France, with €81 Mn and €35 Mn respectively, and (ii) the launch of the new fund "Novapierre Allemagne 2" in September 2019, which has already raised €24 Mn in one month.
« During the 3rd quarter of 2019, PAREF materialized major steps of its development with the deployment of the capital of the REIT, the continuous international expansion with a platform in Italy and the launch of a new SCPI fund by PAREF Gestion in Germany. Thanks to the efforts of our teams, the Group continues to demonstrate its ability to execute its strategy. »
Antoine Onfray - Deputy CEO
Financial agenda
February 19, 2020: 2019 full-year results
About PAREF Group
PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) directly owned assets via PAREF SIIC primarily in offices in the Paris region (€128 Mn asset as at June 30, 2019) and (ii) management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1 656 Mn funds under management as at June 30, 2019), an AMF-certified management company, and PAREF Investment Management.
PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.
More information on www.paref.fr
Contacts
|Antoine CASTRO
CEO
|Antoine ONFRAY
Deputy CEO
info@paref.com
Phone: 01 40 29 86 86
Press Contact
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Alexandre Dechaux / Hugo Boussier
07 62 72 71 15 / 06 66 41 01 22
Paref@citigatedewerogerson.com
[1] Excluding recoverable charges, excluding Gaïa office consolidated under the equity method
