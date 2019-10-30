Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Correction: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Correction: Purchase of Own Securities

The Purchase of Own Securities announcement released earlier today was incorrect in reference to Managed Liquidity Shares. The corrected announcement is as follows.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 30 October 2019 it repurchased 772,370 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 202p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,552,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,552,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 30,416,864.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

30 October 2019