

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which stayed sluggish after a slightly weak start on Wednesday, drifted notably lower around mid afternoon, but pared most of its losses in the final hour to eventually close flat.



Activity was mostly stock specific with investors tracking quarterly earnings reports and other corporate news for direction.



The benchmark SMI ended at 10,254.95, down 2.74 points, or 0.03%, from previous close. The index , which advanced to 10,269.95 in early trades, touched a low of 10,215.42 later on in the session.



Credit Suisse declined 2.6% despite the company announcing that it more than doubled its third-quarter net profit to 881 million Swiss francs.



UBS Group shares shed about 2.3%. Novartis and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 0.97% and 0.77%, respectively.



Nestle advanced by about 1.1%. According to a report from Bloomberg, Nestle is weighing options including a sale for two ailing Chinese units.



Richemont, Roche Holding, Lonza Group, SGS, Givaudan and Alcon gained 0.4 to 0.75%.



Among the stocks in the midcap index, Julius Baer and OC Oerlikon Group both ended lower by more than 1.5%. AMS, Dufry and Dorma Kaba Holding shed 1 to 1.3%.



Clariant ended down 1.3% after weaker-than-expected earnings and sales in the third quarter.



Schindler Holding, Straumann Holding and Schindler Ps ended higher by 2.4 to 2.6%.



Sonova, Lindt & Spruengil and Lindt & Sp gained 1.5 to 1.75%.



In economic news, the KOF Economic Barometer in Switzerland rose to 94.7 in October 2019 from a downwardly revised 93.1 in the previous month and beating market consensus of 93.9.



The Swiss investor sentiment index declined to -30.5 in October 2019 from -15.4 in the previous month, compared with -39.1 in the corresponding month of 2018, and well below market expectations of -6.8. In addition, the assessment of the current economic situation dropped to 16 from 19.3 in September and 75 a year earlier.



