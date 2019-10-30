The "Architecting the Enterprise: AI, Cloud and Data" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many emerging technologies are set to impact every aspect of business. But there is considerable work to be done to create a comprehensive strategy and architecture to be able to turn the stored data into valuable business asset through scalable and flexible Cloud and with AI solutions. But this can be a daunting task as every enterprise will have to deal with the innumerable technologies, stakeholders as well as prioritize their efforts in making the changes.

This conference will help you:

Hear from a variety of inspirational speakers pushing the boundaries in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cybersecurity.

Will help spur new ideas, fast track project strategy and execution.

Turn your Enterprise Data into a valuable business asset.

How Cloud-Native combines DevOps, Microservices, Containers and Continuous Delivery

Cohesive Data Management.

Be part of a community that benefits from the interaction with experts and the opportunity to share learning with their peers.

Agenda:

Technology Track

Cognitive Engineering Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS)

Jonathon Wright, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Assured

In the digital reality, technology is no longer just the enabler and it is what it is to be human, the ability to continuously learn and evolve. The approaches and techniques that worked yesterday, may no longer be the optimum approach for the future. Historically, human processes have been based on linear, sequential activities highly suitable to be replaced by cognitive engineering practices such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). However, A.I. is no longer mimicking human behaviours, but far surpassing our greatest expectations.

Organisations are investing in adopting cognitive services, these intelligent algorithms to understand and interpret your business needs through natural languages are help drive omni-channel delivery that are extremely responsive to customer sentiment. Blurring the boundaries of Enterprise AI adoption with Chaos Engineering resilient in the face of unpredictable failure modes, whilst still being able to process huge amounts of unstructured data, embarking onto this third wave of Artificial Intelligence as a Services (AIaaS).

Other topics to be covered:

Cloud Native Applications Organisations

AI in Cybercrime and Security Testing Health Clinical Judgement, Imaging Analysis

Architecture for Deep Learning in Industry 4.0

Case studies

PANEL: Challenges of Transformation

Panel Moderator:

Simon Hayhurst, Senior Business Consultant, Coleman Parkes

Tea Coffee Break

Joint Plenary Session

Making the best use of cloud for the business

Leveraging data to improve marketing, media and customer experience

Whatever happened to SMAC?

Monetising opportunities in AI

Panel: Leveraging and implementing your AI, Cloud and Data marketing models

Round Table Discussions:

Interactive Round Table discussions are part of the programme where all participants can join in, shape their learning, share their own experiences, and hear fresh ideas. This session is for 45 minutes. The speaker at each table will have a set theme and delegates join any table that they are interested in. They are given all the topics with their joining instructions and again at the time of registration and so make their choice on the topics that they want to attend. This is a popular feature at our conferences and as it a discussion group, no presentation slides are necessary. Please submit a topic if you would like to chair a discussion on a topic related to AI, Enterprise Data and Cloud.

Lunch

Business Track

Implementing Enterprise Data Architecture: From Vision to Value

Sarah Burnett, Chief Data Architect, Defra

For many organisations, Data Architecture is the forgotten architectural discipline. But to maximise business and technology aspirations, it is essential. This talk will cover the experience of implementing Enterprise Data Architecture in the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as part of its Digital and Data Transformation initiative.

Fraud prevention in the age of data science

Sandra Peaston, Director of Research and Development, Cifas

This session will cover the evolution of fraud prevention practices and examine the part that data science plays. It will look at where data science is currently used and where it can be used in the future, as well as critically looking at the moral and ethical implications.

Other topics to be covered:

Making the best use of cloud for the business

Innovating and developing with Hybrid Cloud

Emerging Business Models in AI Blockchain; Cloud Strategy; Robotics; Computer Vision

Venture Capital in the AI market

Exploring Big Data with AI

Digital Banking with AI

Industry 4.0

Panel: Latest trends in applications solutions of AI, Cloud Data

Dominic Harries, Development Lead for Europe, the Middle East Africa at IBM's Cloud Garage

Tea/ Coffee Break

Joint Plenary Session

Trust, Innovation in a culture prepared to take risks

Trends in AI Applications Solutions

PANEL: Ethics of AI

Panel Moderator:

Simon Hayhurst, Senior Business Consultant, Coleman Parkes

Panellists

Carly Kind, Director, Ada Lovelace Institute

Ada's mission is to ensure that technological advancements lead to good societies in which progressive social values can flourish.

