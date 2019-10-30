The "Blockchain: Secure Payment and Settlement" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Blockchain (or Distributed Ledger Technology DLT) has captured the attention of many in the financial sector and recently more of those active in payment, clearing and settlement, mainly because of its promise of efficiency and resilience.

Central banks and other authorities are reviewing and analysing the use of this technology for payment, clearing and settlement. Practitioners and thought leaders at this conference help to understand the uses of DLT and, in doing so, identify both the opportunities and challenges associated with this technology in the context of many B2B, B2C, C2C and C2B settlements.

Although DLT bears promise, there is still a long way to go before that promise is fully realised. Much work is needed to ensure that the legal underpinnings of DLT arrangements are sound.

Benefits: Speed of end-to-end processing; Cost of processing; Speed and transparency in transactions; Efficiency gains from automated instant and paperless contract tools.

Uncertainties still to be refined and resolved: Operational and security risk; Settlement issues; Legal risk; Governance; Data management and protection; Potential broader financial market implications.

Agenda:

Blockchain Payments How can blockchain revolutionise payments and transactions for businesses, governments and individuals?

Aaron Greatbanks, Investment Actuary and UK Blockchain Community of Interest Leader, PwC

Blockchain based payment structures combined with various forms of digital currencies can cut costs, improve transparency and increase the speed of transactions. This has implications for businesses, individuals and governments, whilst presenting an opportunity to optimise key industries and encourage financial inclusion. In my presentation I will explore how.

Understanding The Blockchain Markets

Digital Exchanges Digital Tokens, Fiat And Stable Currency And Their Exact Value

Economics of Cryptocurrencies and the monetary implications of Central Bank or Private issued Digital Currencies for states, investors, individuals, and businesses

Athanasios T. Ladopoulos, CIO of LAPO BLOCKCHAIN (Lapo.io) and founder of MOOCTORS (mooctors.com)

For people, enterprises, and IOT who want to complete their daily financial transactions fast, effortlessly, and at a fraction of current cost, LAPO provides the Universal Currency. Unlike other Cryptocurrencies LAPO's Universal Currency aims to be a true digital currency. It is backed by gold with a mechanism that absorbs and converts volatility into gold and equate its price to its Book Value. LAPO is committed to innovation by making a positive impact to people's lives and considers the impact the Universal Currency will have in the world.

Regulatory Aspects

Digital Fraud

Smart Contract Management And Security

Blockchain From The Investor's Perspective

Investing in Cryptocurrencies, Utility Settlement Coins, Stable Coin, Non Bankable Assets Tokenisation

Blockchain Technology For Banks

