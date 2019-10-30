Tech Central Inc: USDA Announcement Allows CBD Industry To Grow

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Soon Farmers across the country will be able to grow hemp under the auspices of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, announced October 29 by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"At USDA, we are always excited when there are new economic opportunities for our farmers, and we hope the ability to grow hemp will pave the way for new products and markets," said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. "We have had teams operating with all hands-on-deck to develop a regulatory framework that meets Congressional intent while seeking to provide a fair, consistent, and science-based process for states, tribes, and individual producers who want to participate in this program."

The new program would allow farmers to grow hemp in every state and on reservation land.

Requirements for licensing, records maintenance, testing for THC levels and the disposal of plants that do not meet the requirements will be established by the rules of the program.

Hemp production has resurged in the U.S. because of an increase in demand for products containing CBD (cannabidiol) oil, a side product of hemp, which is used for relieving pain, anxiety and the effects of certain medical conditions. Clinical trials have shown CBD to be effective in the treatment of epilepsy.

Included in the program will be the enactment of the 2018 Farm Bill, which reclassified hemp and allowed for its growth as an industrial product.

Hemp can be grown for fiber, processing (the extraction of plant resin), grain and seed according to the new government regulations.

Sales of CBD products are expected to exceed $20 billion in the U.S. by 2024, according to a financial study. CBD product sales in dispensaries shot up to 11 percent in 2018, a rise of six percent from 2017.

"We're witnessing CBD maturing from a cannabis sub-category into a full-blown industry of its own," said Roy Bingham, co-founder and CEO of BDS Analytics, a firm that provides data to the cannabis industry. "Our growth forecast for the CBD market, across all distribution channels, predicts a compound annual growth rate of 49 percent by 2024. This is a great opportunity for all involved, but it means the road ahead will include decisions that need to be informed by the best possible data."

Publicly traded company Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) announced its opinion on the USDA Announcement and how it can help his company, Tech Central that recently entered the CBD space.

Tech Central (TCHC) President Joseph Lewis stated, "We decided to become a part of the CBD sector because of the potential growth. The brand we have started, Better Mind CBD, has been growing beyond our expectations. We look forward to the government agencies adopting a positive view towards CBD and cannabis. Developments like this will only help the industry to thrive. As we grow our product line we look forward to future announcements that will help the sector."

About Tech Central (TCHC)

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Tech Central Inc (TCHC) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Joseph Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Joe@techcentralinc.com

Better Mind CBD

info@bettermindcbd.com

SOURCE: Tech Central Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564743/USDA-Announcement-Allows-CBD-Industry-To-Grow