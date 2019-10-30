Arcimoto, Inc.: Arcimoto Makes First International Shipment of FUVs as Part of New Zealand Distribution Agreement

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ:FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ - affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets - announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with New Zealand-based EV Distributors to deliver a minimum of 160 Arcimoto vehicles over the next four years. To kick off the agreement, Arcimoto has made its first international vehicle shipment, and three FUVs are now bound for Auckland, scheduled to arrive in November.

"New Zealand is an ideal choice for Arcimoto's first international distribution deal. It is a top tourist destination, environmentally forward-looking, and New Zealand's vehicle regulatory framework mirrors that of the United States Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards," said Arcimoto CEO Mark Frohnmayer. "As we prepare to ship vehicles from the Silicon Shire to the cinematic Shire, this relationship will inform and prepare our team for the global demand in front of us."

EV Distributors will maintain exclusive sales and rental rights for New Zealand, and plans to open rental locations where tourists can experience the pure-electric FUV in the adventure tourism capital of the world. In addition to tourist applications, EV Distributors is working directly with the New Zealand government and commercial industry with the goal to electrify their fleet vehicle operations.

EV Distributors Director Dave Umbers said, "Our relentless search for quality, number-eight ingenuity, and shared values led us to Arcimoto. After one drive in the FUV, we were convinced we had found a clean, sustainable transportation solution that New Zealanders would be proud of. As stewards of Mother Earth, we are proud to introduce this one of a kind EV to Aotearoa. The enthusiasm is palpable for the arrival of the first Arcimoto vehicles in New Zealand."

For more information, visit Arcimoto.com.

** Press Assets Available Here **

Franchise Sales Contact:

Sam Fittipaldi

samf@arcimoto.com

Public Relations Contact:

Susan Donahue

Main: 646-454-9378

pr@arcimoto.com

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Headquartered and manufactured in Eugene, Oregon, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) is devising new technologies and patterns of mobility that together raise the bar for environmental efficiency, footprint and affordability. Available for pre-order today, Arcimoto's Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, and Deliverator are some of the lightest, most affordable, and most appropriate electric vehicles suitable for everyday transport. For more information, please visit www.arcimoto.com.

About EV Distributors

EV Distributors is dedicated to introducing innovative sustainable transportation solutions to the adventure tourism capital of the world, New Zealand. We are proud to be the first distributor of the Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicle, a three-wheel, pure-electric motorcycle. As a daily commuter or a last-mile delivery vehicle, a beachside rental or an urban car share, driving the FUV makes everyday electric. We support New Zealand's goal to develop the electric vehicle market for private and commercial use. For more information, please visit evdistributors.co.nz

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to the development of our relationship with EV Distributors; delivering 160 Arcimoto vehicles over the next four years; the opening of rental locations in New Zealand; and our ability to ship FUVs to New Zealand. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Arcimoto, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/564713/Arcimoto-Makes-First-International-Shipment-of-FUVs-as-Part-of-New-Zealand-Distribution-Agreement