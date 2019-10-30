Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Rick Fearon, vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer, will participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Fearon will be making comments at 4 p.m. Central time, discussing the company's business prospects with securities analysts and institutional investors.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.eaton.com. An audio replay will be available following the presentation at the same link.

Eaton is a power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 100,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

