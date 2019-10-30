

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $5.14 billion, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $17.65 billion from $13.73 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.09 Bln. vs. $5.14 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.12 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q3): $17.65 Bln vs. $13.73 Bln last year.



