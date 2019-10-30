

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $497 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $477 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $4.25 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.25 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 - $3.98



