Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870353 ISIN: US8523123052 Ticker-Symbol: SR3 
Tradegate
30.10.19
17:46 Uhr
25,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,000
25,200
22:33
26,000
26,600
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STAAR SURGICAL
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY25,400-1,55 %