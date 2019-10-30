Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.: Synchronoss and WeAre8 Partner to Leverage RCS-Enabled Messaging to Transform the Consumer-Brand Relationship

New collaboration poised to disrupt the advertising and marketing industry by delivering a pristine messaging channel for brands to create rich, personalized interactions that reward consumers for their time and attention

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019, a platform that provides the infrastructure for brands and individuals to build relationships at scale, today announced a new partnership that is poised to radically disrupt traditional brand advertising. Together, they are creating a revolutionary channel for brands to create and deliver personalized mobile marketing campaigns that drive results and consumer interaction through the direct sponsorship of consumers. The collaboration will provide a highly scalable pathway to deliver massive benefits to brands consumers, and operators.



WeAre8, which provides a transparent program for consumer voices to be heard and a simple way to make money and have a positive social impact every day, will leverage Synchronoss' Rich Communications Services (RCS)-based advanced messaging platform to give brands this channel to develop direct relationships with individual consumers through their mobile devices. Through personalized, immersive RCS-enabled messaging, consumers will have the opportunity to get sponsored directly by brands and leverage their voices in a way that enables them to be compensated for consuming, sharing or creating high-quality branded content.

"What we're doing here with WeAre8 is radical disrupting how the advertising and marketing industry interacts with consumers," said Mary Clark, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Product Officer, Synchronoss. "Brands today understand that consumers are increasingly tuning out traditional, interruptive advertising and that mobile digital interactions have become the preferred form of interaction and communication for the vast majority. The channel we're building on a foundation of RCS-enabled messaging will provide the completely new way that brands require to directly reach those who matter the most - their customers."

Clark added that this new consumer channel also delivers benefits to mobile network operators who are eager to capitalize on advanced messaging.

"Mobile network operators will play a key role in bringing together consumers, content and global brands through advanced messaging. Utilizing the power of the WeAre8 opt-in data engine, this new advertising channel not only will revolutionize how subscribers and global brands interact, it also will provide operators with significant new revenue opportunities, the ability to maintain control of the messaging ecosystem and deeper subscriber relationships," Clark said.

Synchronoss' leading RCS-based Advanced Messaging Platform transforms traditional SMS messaging into a rich and interactive experience, working across operating systems and devices. Unlike traditional text messaging, for example, that restricts the size and types of attachments, RCS-powered messaging gives subscribers and brands the ability to easily add advanced multimedia capabilities to their text messages, including high-resolution photos, audio recordings, videos and GIFs, and share personalized messages.

WeAre8's platform was built to usher in a future where brands fuel and fund the lives of their consumers while making a significant social impact, shifting the earnings from global marketing spend back to the real people who give brands power.

"Our partnership with Synchronoss utilizes RCS technology in a way that goes far beyond connecting with friends to put the individual at the heart of the advertising and marketing ecosystem," said Sue Fennessy, Founder and CEO of WeAre8.

"Today, billions of advertising dollars go directly to social media and tech companies for ads that are served to people with no reward. Consumers are forced to watch advertising as an interruption to their entertainment. Our united technologies will shift the earnings from global marketing spend back to the real people who give brands power by recognizing and paying them for their time. Through the power of RCS messaging, millions of people will be empowered to make money by being paid for their time and interaction with the brands they love and support by opting into individual brand sponsorship relationships via their mobile phones, giving them the ability to earn money that will help subsidize their lives and their mobile phone bills," Fennessy said.

To learn more about the Synchronoss Advanced Messaging Platform, visit the Synchronoss website . To learn more about how WeAre8 empowers brands and consumers, visit the WeAre8 website .

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss

About WeAre8

The WeAre8 platform, fueled by a powerful data/AI engine, provides the infrastructure for brands and individuals to build relationships at scale. Through WeAre8, brands use micro-targeting to identify and sponsor people who collectively become their most powerful media channel. Individuals who accept sponsorships are compensated for sharing or creating high-quality branded content. To learn more about WeAre8 for brands, visit our brand website .

Media Contacts for Synchronoss:

North America

Diane Rose, CCgroup

M: +1 202-350-2469

E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

International

Anais Merlin, CCgroup

T: +44

Media Contacts for WeAre8:

Tali Sandel

M: +1 310-497-7546

E: press@weare8.com