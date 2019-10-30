

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced, for 2019, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $7.77 to $7.82, up from the prior guidance of $7.67 to $7.77. The company now expects revenue growth of 7.25 percent to 7.5 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $7.77. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth-quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $2.75 to $2.80. Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of 5 percent to 5.5 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.84.



For the third-quarter, non-GAAP EPS was $2.04, up 5 percent from prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.95, for the quarter.



Third-quarter sales were $2.0 billion, up 7 percent from the year-ago quarter, driven by growth in the Americas. Analysts expected revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.



