Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1ZDHW ISIN: XS1031019562 Ticker-Symbol: W9WD 
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGILL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARGILL INC--