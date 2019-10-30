First Resource Bank Named Best Bank in Chester County for Third Consecutive Year

EXTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2019 / First Resource Bank (OTCQX:FRSB), announced that it has been named Best Bank in Chester County for the third consecutive year by readers of the Daily Local News . Still reeling in excitement from having been the only bank in the Philadelphia region to be awarded 2019 Best Places to Work from the Philadelphia Business Journal , First Resource Bank was thrilled and humbled to receive this latest distinction.

"As a small community bank among Chester County's numerous banking options, we are truly honored and grateful to our customers and community for voting us the Best Bank in Chester County," commented President and CEO, Glenn Marshall. "It's not enough to outperform our peers. We've always got to be on our A-game in delivering exceptional customer service and quality financial products as we know that every day our customers have a choice on where to bank. We want to make that choice easy."

First Resource Bank has been serving the Chester County community for nearly 15 years and specializes in helping small businesses and retail customers with their banking needs. The Bank's unique approach in encouraging branch staff to make qualified referrals for business customers along with their Free Schedule, which identifies a list of services that they offer at no cost, set them apart from the competition.

"I'm proud to lead a team that appreciates the importance of putting customer satisfaction at the threshold of everything we do and is motivated to continue delivering the best," said Marshall.

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

