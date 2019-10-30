

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $158.16 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $314.17 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199.39 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.1% to $1.10 billion from $1.28 billion last year.



Continental Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $199.39 Mln. vs. $337.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.



