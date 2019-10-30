

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $802.9 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $755.8 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $6.75 billion from $6.30 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.70 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $6.75 Bln vs. $6.30 Bln last year.



