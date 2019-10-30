

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - IndiGo, an Indian low-cost airline, has placed a mammoth order for 300 Airbus aircraft worth more than $30 billion at list prices.



This marks one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator. This latest IndiGo order comprises a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft. This will take IndiGo's total number of A320neo Family aircraft orders to 730.



'This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India, which will in turn boost economic growth and mobility. India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world's best air transportation system, to serve more customers and deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle free experience to them,' said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo.



IndiGo currently flies to foreign destinations such as Myanmar, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, China, Kuwait, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Thailand and the UAE.



'We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making IndiGo the world's biggest customer for the A320neo Family,' said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.



Meanwhile, South Korean carrier Air Premia Wednesday announced a provisional deal to buy five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets worth $1.4 billion at list prices.



The deal follows an agreement to lease three 787-9 jets from Air Lease Corp as Air Premia prepares to start flying in September 2020. It will seek another two 787-9s by 2024.



Air Premia, which plans to launch operations in 2020 is poised to become South Korea's second Dreamliner operator.



'This is an exciting decision for Air Premia as we look to deliver a world-class experience to our customers, while also operating the most fuel efficient fleet,' said Peter Sim, CEO of Air Premia. 'With the 787-9's superior fuel efficiency and range capabilities, this investment fits perfectly with our unique business model and will position Air Premia for sustainable long-term growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX