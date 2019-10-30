Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 30.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Milliarden von Milliarden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YHMA ISIN: US6200763075 Ticker-Symbol: MTLA 
Tradegate
30.10.19
13:09 Uhr
147,62 Euro
-0,64
-0,43 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,58
149,06
22:33
148,78
149,72
21:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC147,62-0,43 %