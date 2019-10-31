

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Thursday's preliminary report.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 1.2 percent decline in August.



On a yearly basis, industrial output was up 1.1 percent - again beating expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 4.7 percent drop in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI kept its assessment of industrial production unchanged, saying: Industrial production is in a weak tone recently.



