AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B (CW8U) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD - B DEALING DATE: 30/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 330.1417 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36906 CODE: CW8U ISIN: LU1681043672 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8U Sequence No.: 26194 EQS News ID: 901323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 30, 2019 23:16 ET (03:16 GMT)