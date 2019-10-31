AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Oct-2019 / 04:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK DEALING DATE: 30/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 202.2851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 225909 CODE: CU1 ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 26165 EQS News ID: 901265 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2019 23:19 ET (03:19 GMT)