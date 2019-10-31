

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer confidence deteriorated more than expected in October as households became cautious over personal finances amid Brexit uncertainty, survey results from the market research group GfK showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -14 in October from -12 in September. The reading was forecast to drop marginally to -13.



All five sub-indicators decreased in October. The index measuring changes in personal finances over the last 12 year decreased by one point to +1 and the forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months dropped three points to +1.



The measure for the general economic situation over the last year fell one point to -33. Likewise, the expectations for the general economic situation decreased two points to -37.



The survey showed that the major purchase index decreased two points to +1. Similarly, the savings index slid two points to +21.



People can only feel confident if they believe the external environment is stable, yet consumers are witnessing too many Brexit shifts and surprises, too many Brexit timelines and counter proposals to justify any longer-term confidence, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.



'The big black Brexit cloud is refusing to shift,' Staton added.



