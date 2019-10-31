Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Gezwitschert! Cannabis waschen, schneiden, föhnen auf einer gewaltigen Fläche!
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Xetra
30.10.19
17:35 Uhr
84,95 Euro
+0,72
+0,85 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,76
85,07
30.10.
84,73
85,10
30.10.
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
