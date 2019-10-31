Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Gezwitschert! Cannabis waschen, schneiden, föhnen auf einer gewaltigen Fläche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESMG ISIN: FR0010259150 Ticker-Symbol: I7G 
Frankfurt
30.10.19
09:06 Uhr
93,30 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,75
93,85
30.10.
93,55
94,05
30.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IPSEN
IPSEN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IPSEN SA93,300,00 %